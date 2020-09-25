We source premium flower to offer a quality smoking experience. Strains are constantly rotating so there's always something new to try in Hybrid, Indica and Sativa options. The sleek sliding tin can packaging is recyclable and makes these pre-rolls easy to keep track of. Each tin comes with five 0.5g pre-rolls.

For every product sold, Trees Premium Cannabis donates a tree to 501(c)3 non-profit Eden Reforestation Projects.

As we say: Smoke A Tree. Plant A Tree.

Show more