Orange Creamsicle (Hybrid) - 1.6g Infused Classic Pre-Roll
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Orange Creamsicle effects
188 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
