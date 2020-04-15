About this strain
A CBD cultivar from Alphakronik Genes, Lovelace is a cross of Harlitus and Snowdawg BX. Dedicated to the mother of computers, Ada Lovelace, this strain is part of their Great Mind Series that brings forward great terps in CBD genetics. Consumers can expect large yields and chunky buds alongside a refreshing berry sweetness.
Lovelace effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
