Find the comfort and calm you deserve with the best of both worlds! Seasoned cannabis enthusiasts know that a 1:1 ratio cart works canna magic. Known for promoting calmness and tranquility, ratio carts are customer favorites for sleep, muscle aches/pains and calming the central nervous system in a more tempered and balanced way. While still providing a gentle buzz, CBD can counteract some effects of Delta 8 THC, so you can function and focus even better. This full spectrum formulation includes CBG, CBN, CBC and under 0.3% D9 THC.



Available In 3 Strains: Hawaiian Dream (Sativa) Juicy Fruit (Hybrid), Sweet & Sour Widow (Indica)



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar product – your wellness is our top priority.