Birthday Cake Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape Pen | Half Gram – Full Spectrum
About this product
Our customers are loyal to our vapes for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar product – your wellness is our top priority.
Birthday Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid that was originally created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, resulting in a sweet cake-like flavor. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day in a deeply soothing way – and also makes an amazing birthday gift for your canna-loving friends!
About this strain
Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.
Birthday Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with