Discover relief and relaxation – without getting high – with CBD Live Resin Disposables! If you want to feel relaxed, sleep better and have an overall sense of well being, a CBD vape is the product for you 💚 CBD vape pens are amazing for daytime use or tolerance breaks.
Our sleek, travel-friendly disposable pens are designed for ultimate convenience:
-Ready to use right out of the box.
-No buttons, no hassle. Just inhale and enjoy. Our draw-activated pens are ready to use straight out of the box.
-Long-Lasting Power: Designed to last through your entire vaping journey, with a backup charging port just in case.
Perfect for on-the-go adventures or discreet use at home, these CBD Live Resin Disposable Vapes combine premium quality with unbeatable convenience in the palm of your hand.
Explore Our Live Resin Strains: Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was freshly frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than a dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.
Discover relief and relaxation – without getting high – with CBD Live Resin Disposables! If you want to feel relaxed, sleep better and have an overall sense of well being, a CBD vape is the product for you 💚 CBD vape pens are amazing for daytime use or tolerance breaks.
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.
TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
