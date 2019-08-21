Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposables

About this product

Experience relief and relaxation with Delta 8 THC Live Resin Disposables. If you're looking for a more subtle buzz than regular THC, a Delta 8 vape is perfect for unwinding and feeling at ease.

Our sleek, travel-friendly disposable pens are designed for ultimate convenience: 
-Ready to use right out of the box. 
-No buttons, no hassle. Just inhale and enjoy. Our draw-activated pens are ready to use straight out of the box.
-Long-Lasting Power: Designed to last through your entire vaping journey, with a backup charging port just in case.

Perfect for on-the-go adventures or discreet use at home, these Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposable Vapes combine premium quality with unbeatable convenience in the palm of your hand.

Explore Our Live Resin Boosted Collection: Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was freshly frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than a dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
