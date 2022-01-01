CBD Pain Relief Cream | Topical Muscle + Inflammation Relief Lotion (Non-Greasy)
by TribeTokes
About this product
Our CBD topical pain cream formulation has been described by chronic pain patients as “life changing,” allowing them to skip the pharmaceutical aisle to find daily relief. Use for back and shoulder pain, joints, strains, bruises, tension or nerve pain.
This formulation contains:
-Nature’s strongest anti-inflammatories (Cannabinoids, Arnica, Wild Marjoram, Jojoba and Aloe)
-3 different cooling agents (Menthol, Peppermint and Wintergreen)
-Nourishing Coconut and Eucalytpus
Why topicals? If you suffer from chronic pain, taking painkillers too often can cause issues with your kidneys or other harmful side effects. Cannabis pain relief creams are a safe and powerful anti-inflammatory, and have antibacterial properties as well.
This formulation contains:
-Nature’s strongest anti-inflammatories (Cannabinoids, Arnica, Wild Marjoram, Jojoba and Aloe)
-3 different cooling agents (Menthol, Peppermint and Wintergreen)
-Nourishing Coconut and Eucalytpus
Why topicals? If you suffer from chronic pain, taking painkillers too often can cause issues with your kidneys or other harmful side effects. Cannabis pain relief creams are a safe and powerful anti-inflammatory, and have antibacterial properties as well.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.