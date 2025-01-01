Each Piece Contains: 10mg of CBD, 20mg of CBN, 1mg of B6 and 250mg L-Tryptophan | 20 Pieces Per Box

Flavor: Peach

Instructions: We recommend starting with 1/2 to 1 gummy 15-60 mins before bed, and seeing how you feel the next day before increasing the amount.



Introducing our delicious and “better for you” vegan CBD Sleep Gummies! This is a THC-free version of our sleep gummies for those not looking to get high or buzzed 🙂 Our Sleep formula was created by our co-founder, who has struggled with insomnia. She had been consuming her own combination of cannabinoids, B6 and L-Tryptophan supplements to help her fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, and finally put them altogether into one product to share with you!



CBN is a naturally sedating cannabinoid, and the relaxing effects of CBD help to amplify its effects. Both Vitamin B6 and L-Tryptophan support the body’s own production of melatonin, preventing the need to take a melatonin supplement, which can lead to consuming way more than we need.



Our vegan and gluten-free gummies are created with love using NO artificial flavors, colors or bad-for-you ingredients.

read more