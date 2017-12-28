Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



The Remedy is an indica cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, and is popular for winding down in the evenings. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of calming tranquility as inflammation and anxiety melt away.