Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Gelato is an evenly-balanced hybrid strain, originally made from crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint GSC. Consumers report a euphoric and relaxing effect, while still being stimulated enough for daytime use. Gelato is sweet, featuring fruity and creamy flavors.