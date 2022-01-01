Delta 8 THC Cartridges | Full Spectrum with CBD, CBG | Full Gram | Gelato (Hybrid)
by TribeTokes
About this product
Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
Gelato is an evenly-balanced hybrid strain, originally made from crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint GSC. Consumers report a euphoric and relaxing effect, while still being stimulated enough for daytime use. Gelato is sweet, featuring fruity and creamy flavors.
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.