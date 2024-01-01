Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposables | Cherry Zlushie

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Experience relief and relaxation with Delta 8 THC Live Resin Disposables. If you're looking for a more subtle buzz than regular THC, a Delta 8 vape is perfect for unwinding and feeling at ease.

Our sleek, travel-friendly disposable pens are designed for ultimate convenience: 
-Ready to use right out of the box. 
-No buttons, no hassle. Just inhale and enjoy. Our draw-activated pens are ready to use straight out of the box.
-Long-Lasting Power: Designed to last through your entire vaping journey, with a backup charging port just in case.

Perfect for on-the-go adventures or discreet use at home, these Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposable Vapes combine premium quality with unbeatable convenience in the palm of your hand.

Explore Our Live Resin Boosted Collection: Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was freshly frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than a dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

About this strain

Cherry Zlushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Zlushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Zlushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
