Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposables | London Pound Cake

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Experience relief and relaxation with Delta 8 THC Live Resin Disposables. If you're looking for a more subtle buzz than regular THC, a Delta 8 vape is perfect for unwinding and feeling at ease.

Our sleek, travel-friendly disposable pens are designed for ultimate convenience: 
-Ready to use right out of the box. 
-No buttons, no hassle. Just inhale and enjoy. Our draw-activated pens are ready to use straight out of the box.
-Long-Lasting Power: Designed to last through your entire vaping journey, with a backup charging port just in case.

Perfect for on-the-go adventures or discreet use at home, these Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposable Vapes combine premium quality with unbeatable convenience in the palm of your hand.

Explore Our Live Resin Boosted Collection: Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was freshly frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than a dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

About this strain

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
