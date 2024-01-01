Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposables | Piña Colada

by TribeTokes
Sativa
About this product

Experience relief and relaxation with Delta 8 THC Live Resin Disposables. If you're looking for a more subtle buzz than regular THC, a Delta 8 vape is perfect for unwinding and feeling at ease.

Our sleek, travel-friendly disposable pens are designed for ultimate convenience: 
-Ready to use right out of the box. 
-No buttons, no hassle. Just inhale and enjoy. Our draw-activated pens are ready to use straight out of the box.
-Long-Lasting Power: Designed to last through your entire vaping journey, with a backup charging port just in case.

Perfect for on-the-go adventures or discreet use at home, these Delta 8 THC + Live Resin Disposable Vapes combine premium quality with unbeatable convenience in the palm of your hand.

Explore Our Live Resin Boosted Collection: Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was freshly frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than a dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

About this strain

Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.

About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
