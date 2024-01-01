Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges | Cherry Zlushie

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Our live resin carts blend live resin (grown and extracted in Oregon) with Delta 8 THC, and are then boosted with full spectrum CBD for extra therapeutic benefit. TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Cherry Zlushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Zlushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Zlushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
