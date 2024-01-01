Our live resin carts blend live resin (grown and extracted in Oregon) with Delta 8 THC, and are then boosted with full spectrum CBD for extra therapeutic benefit. TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.



Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

read more