Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges | Rainbow Sherbet

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
  • Photo of Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges | Rainbow Sherbet
  • Photo of Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges | Rainbow Sherbet
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Our live resin carts blend live resin (grown and extracted in Oregon) with Delta 8 THC, and are then boosted with full spectrum CBD for extra therapeutic benefit. TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TribeTokes
TribeTokes
Shop products
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
Notice a problem?Report this item