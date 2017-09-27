Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges | Strawberry Cough

by TribeTokes
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges | Strawberry Cough
  • Photo of Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges | Strawberry Cough
About this product

Our live resin carts blend live resin (grown and extracted in Oregon) with Delta 8 THC, and are then boosted with full spectrum CBD for extra therapeutic benefit. TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
