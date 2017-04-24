THCa Disposables | Live Resin THCa Vape Pens - King Louis XIII Strain

About this product

THCa is the precursor to Delta 9 THC, and consumers love it for its euphoric high and anti-inflammatory effects.

TribeTokes THCa carts are rich in live resin, which is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush," and "King Louie" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Questions about King Louis strain

Is King Louis an indica or sativa?

King Louis is an indica.

How does King Louis make you feel?

King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.

How does King Louis taste?

King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.

What terpenes are in King Louis?

King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to King Louis?

Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.

