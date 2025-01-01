Our CBD topical pain cream formulation has been described by chronic pain patients as “life changing,” allowing them to skip the pharmaceutical aisle to find daily relief. Use for back and shoulder pain, joints, strains, bruises, tension or nerve pain.



This formulation contains:

-Nature’s strongest anti-inflammatories (Cannabinoids, Arnica, Wild Marjoram, Jojoba and Aloe)

-3 different cooling agents (Menthol, Peppermint and Wintergreen)

-Nourishing Coconut and Eucalytpus



Why topicals? If you suffer from chronic pain, taking painkillers too often can cause issues with your kidneys or other harmful side effects. Cannabis pain relief creams are a safe and powerful anti-inflammatory, and have antibacterial properties as well.

