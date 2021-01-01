Triniti CBD
About this product
Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99
500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil.
The 'Citrus Tincture' is designed to give a warm and calming euphoria.
Medicinal Benefits:
Anti-anxiety
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Non-psychoactive
Neuroprotective Agent
Maximum endocannabinoid system boost
Consumption:
We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.).
Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil.
The 'Citrus Tincture' is designed to give a warm and calming euphoria.
Medicinal Benefits:
Anti-anxiety
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Non-psychoactive
Neuroprotective Agent
Maximum endocannabinoid system boost
Consumption:
We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.).
Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!