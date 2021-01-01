About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99



500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil.



The 'For Pets' Pure Flavorless tincture is designed for your pet. Studies have shown that pets with separation anxiety, arthritis, and cancer can benefit from CBD intake.



Medicinal Benefits:



Anti-Anxiety

Appetite support

Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis

Chronic Pain

Non-psychoactive

Joint and Mobility Issues

Fatty Tumor reduction

Consumption:

We recommend 5-10mg doses, 1-2 times per day as needed under the tongue or in food.



Ingredients:

Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)