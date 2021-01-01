Triniti CBD
500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil.
The 'For Pets' Pure Flavorless tincture is designed for your pet. Studies have shown that pets with separation anxiety, arthritis, and cancer can benefit from CBD intake.
Medicinal Benefits:
Anti-Anxiety
Appetite support
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Non-psychoactive
Joint and Mobility Issues
Fatty Tumor reduction
Consumption:
We recommend 5-10mg doses, 1-2 times per day as needed under the tongue or in food.
Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)
