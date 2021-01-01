Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Triniti CBD

Triniti CBD

'Mint' Flavor Tincture (500mg CBD)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99

500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil.

The 'Mint' Tincture is designed to give a cool, refreshing, and relaxed demeanor.

Medicinal Benefits:

Anti-anxiety
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Non-psychoactive
Neuroprotective Agent
Maximum endocannabinoid system boost
Consumption:
We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where mint is typically used (tea, salads, desserts etc.).

Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Mint Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!