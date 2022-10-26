The THC-O 3ML XXL Disposable, rechargeable vape is one of Trinity Hemp’s best-selling products. These devices are a fan favorite with customers, retailers, and distributors alike with the punch they pack and the value they offer.



Available in 10 different strains as shown below – the devices come with a five press-on, five press-off heater button to prevent clogging as well as a pre-heat function and a solid 350mah battery rechargeable with any USB-C plug.