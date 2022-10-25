About this product
Delta 8 Skywalker OG Disposables- 1 Gram
Who doesn't love an OG Strain coming from Southern California?!
Skywalker OG comes from Southern California, this Indica has a fairly high THC Concentration that provides an Earthy Aroma and will back you feel relaxed and happy.
This is a top selling strain across the industry!
The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.
Who doesn't love an OG Strain coming from Southern California?!
Skywalker OG comes from Southern California, this Indica has a fairly high THC Concentration that provides an Earthy Aroma and will back you feel relaxed and happy.
This is a top selling strain across the industry!
The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Triton
Triton is based in Charlotte, NC and offers Premium Hemp Derived products to our customers for the ultimate experience.