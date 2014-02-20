About this product
Trainwreck is a strain coming from the Northern California Region, out of Humboldt County back in the 1980's.
Trainwreck consists of a Mexican Sativa, Thai Sativa and Afghani Indica which offers a moderate THC Level around 16% and delivers a Lemon and Pine Aroma.
Don't let the 16% THC Level steer you away, this offers Energetic and Euphoric Effects along with an Earthy Pine Taste.
The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.
About this strain
OG Wreck, a hybrid cross between the famed OG Kush and Trainwreck, is a potent sativa-dominant strain with powerful cerebral effects and medicinal properties. Its chunky, conic buds characteristic of its OG genes are blanketed with frosty crystal trichomes, accenting the flower with a white--almost blue--hue. OG Wreck’s jolting sativa onset is preceded by a sour, skunky aroma and fruity flavor with spicy pepper undertones. This high-THC strain ushers in a variety of therapeutic effects suitable for patients treating pain, nausea, appetite loss, fatigue, depression, headaches, and stress.
OG Trainwreck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with