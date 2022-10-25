Triton THCO Grandaddy Purple Disposables- 1 Gram



The Triton Granddaddy Purple Disposable offers a very relaxing feeling, making it one of the most famous Indica Strains of All Time ringing in at a 17% THC Level.



The Granddaddy Purple Disposable offers an Earthy and Sweet Taste with strong notes of Sweet Berry with Dreamy, Euphoric and Relaxed Feeling.



Grandaddy Purple took home the trophy for Best Indica Strain in 2015 at Denver High Times!



Granddaddy Purple originates from Northern California back in 2003.



The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.