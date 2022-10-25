About this product
Triton THCO Jack Herer Disposables- 1 Gram
This is a classic, consistently clocking in at 25% THC Concentration as well as a great tasting strain consisting of Pine, Citrus and Wood.
This is a great disposable to hit throughout the day as it leaves you with a a high energy and happy effect.
The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.
About this brand
Triton
Triton is based in Charlotte, NC and offers Premium Hemp Derived products to our customers for the ultimate experience.