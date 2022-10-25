Triton THCO Pineapple Express Disposables- 1 Gram



When it comes to flavor, this strain hits your pallet just right with citrus notes of pineapple.



This strain offers an uplifting sense of energy, as this is a fairly potent strain testing around 25% THC Concentration.



This is a 60/40 Sativa Dominant Hybrid which offer the soothing sense of energy we described earlier.



The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.