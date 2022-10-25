About this product
Triton THCO Pineapple Express Disposables- 1 Gram
When it comes to flavor, this strain hits your pallet just right with citrus notes of pineapple.
This strain offers an uplifting sense of energy, as this is a fairly potent strain testing around 25% THC Concentration.
This is a 60/40 Sativa Dominant Hybrid which offer the soothing sense of energy we described earlier.
The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.
When it comes to flavor, this strain hits your pallet just right with citrus notes of pineapple.
This strain offers an uplifting sense of energy, as this is a fairly potent strain testing around 25% THC Concentration.
This is a 60/40 Sativa Dominant Hybrid which offer the soothing sense of energy we described earlier.
The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Triton
Triton is based in Charlotte, NC and offers Premium Hemp Derived products to our customers for the ultimate experience.