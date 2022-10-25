Triton THCO Trainwreck Disposables- 1 Gram



Trainwreck is a strain coming from the Northern California Region, out of Humboldt County back in the 1980's.



Trainwreck consists of a Mexican Sativa, Thai Sativa and Afghani Indica which offers a moderate THC Level around 16% and delivers a Lemon and Pine Aroma.



Don't let the 16% THC Level steer you away, this offers Energetic and Euphoric Effects along with an Earthy Pine Taste.



The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.