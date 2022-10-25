Triton THCO Zkittlez Disposables- 1 Gram



This is an Indica- Dominant Hybrid generated from CaliforniaI that is thought to have ties to Grape Ape.



This disposable will make you feel Relaxed, Happy and Sleepy that offers a Sweet Berry Profile.



The Triton Disposable is a great way to enjoy Delta- 8 THC (D8) at home or on-the-go! Delta-8 is another cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant that has psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9 THC, which is found in Marijuana.



Zkittlez is an Emerald Cup and Cannabis Cup Champion Strain for a Reason!