Welcome to Trojan Horse Cannabis

Trojan Horse Cannabis creates unique full-spectrum hemp products, all of which are intentionally formulated ratios of CBD and Delta-9 THC (D9), and are all completely hemp derived and non-synthetic (plant created cannabinoids, not lab converted). We start with quality, compliant hemp biomass grown under a certified state or tribe hemp program, of which we extract naturally-derived hempy goodness. Once we have a clean, tested, and quality distillate, we then formulate our products intentionally, ensuring that each one is well under the required 0.3% Total THC by dry weight limit.



How is this legal?

Because our products are hemp from start to finish, with our final products coming in under the 0.3% limit, our products operate under the same framework of any other full spectrum CBD product. Don’t let that fool you, though: there’s still 10mg of THC in each gummy!



All of our products can be psychoactive!

Please exercise care when trying our products for the first time. While our products are just like full-spectrum CBD products, they are formulated with more THC than most. We highly recommend taking a quarter (or even and 1/8th) of a gummy your first time. Make sure to give the gummy at least 2 hours to experience the full effects.



You should consult a physician whenever you begin taking new cannabis products. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive while using our products.



What makes our products special?

Our products contain a high amount of THC and CBD as compared to standard full-spectrum products. 100mg of CBD and 10mg of THC offer well-rounded effects that our consumers have loved! Not to mention, we can ship these products anywhere full-spectrum products are allowed.