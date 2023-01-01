Tropics rosin vape delivers a pure, solventless high from strain specific rosin crafted from award-winning indoor fresh frozen strains. Packaged in rechargeable .5g glass pens of the highest quality for the best possible experience. Our team takes fresh, award winning indoor cannabis strains, and presses them in the same facility they were grown in to give the purest, highest quality, solventless high you can experience in any cannabis vape, with incredible, true-to-strain flavor.

