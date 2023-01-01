Better than clinking glasses at Sunday brunch, these Mimosa flavored solventless gummies have the perfect tart orange sweetness.

Tropics Artisan Rosin Cannabis Gummies were made with one intention - giving you the purest, fullest high possible. Natural ingredients, single strain rosin from award-winning indoor strains, crafted with care and dedication in Phoenix, AZ. Our experienced team takes fresh cannabis strains, and presses them in the same facility they were grown in to give the purest, highest quality, solventless high you can experience with any cannabis edible.

