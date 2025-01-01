ake a walk on the higher side with Tropics Labs Hashwalkers — a premium 1-gram joint infused with solventless hash for a smooth, potent, and flavorful burn. Each Hashwalker is hand-crafted using top-shelf flower and Tropics Labs’ signature live hash infusion, delivering a balanced hit of power and flavor from start to finish.



Designed for those who know quality when they taste it, Hashwalkers feature a glass tip for a cooler, cleaner draw that enhances every terp-rich puff. No shortcuts, no distillate — just pure, solventless craftsmanship that hits like the heat and feels like the beach.



Key Features:



1g premium flower infused with live hash (.8g of Flower .2g of Hash)



Solventless extraction for clean, full-spectrum potency



Glass tip for smooth, flavorful draws



Even burn with no harshness or residue



Perfect balance of strength, flavor, and flow