About this product
ake a walk on the higher side with Tropics Labs Hashwalkers — a premium 1-gram joint infused with solventless hash for a smooth, potent, and flavorful burn. Each Hashwalker is hand-crafted using top-shelf flower and Tropics Labs’ signature live hash infusion, delivering a balanced hit of power and flavor from start to finish.
Designed for those who know quality when they taste it, Hashwalkers feature a glass tip for a cooler, cleaner draw that enhances every terp-rich puff. No shortcuts, no distillate — just pure, solventless craftsmanship that hits like the heat and feels like the beach.
Key Features:
1g premium flower infused with live hash (.8g of Flower .2g of Hash)
Solventless extraction for clean, full-spectrum potency
Glass tip for smooth, flavorful draws
Even burn with no harshness or residue
Perfect balance of strength, flavor, and flow
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
