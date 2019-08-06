Watermelon Zkittlez Vape Pen | 0.5g all-in-one | Solventless Rosin
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
