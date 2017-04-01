About this strain
Alien Kush is a potent cross of LVPK and Alien Dawg that originally hails from California, not deep space. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. Alien Kush plants have average yields, but they are hardy, easy-to-grow plants, indoors or out. The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy. This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea.
