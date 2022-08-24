About this product
Tinctures are liquid extracts made from plants. Our CBD tinctures use maximum amounts of CBD infused with MCT Oil to create high-quality, great-tasting products that can be taken orally or added to food and beverages. Customers have reported using tinctures for a variety of reasons, including stomach ailments, sleep disturbances, stress, anxiety, tension, and overall physical discomfort. Tinctures are often a preferred method of use because they are easy to use, dose easily, and are fast-acting. TRU Infusion CBD offers a selection of dosage levels from 100 mg and all the way up to 4000 mg to allow you to choose the best dosage for your needs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRU Infusion
Experience cannabis the TRU Infusion way!
TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.
We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period.
Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.
State License(s)
00000035DCCB00049778