About this product
Vaping is a convenient method for consuming CBD, and TRU Infusion CBD vape pens provide smooth, fast delivery of therapeutic relief with a nutritional boost. TRU Infusion CBD pens are available in a wide selection of flavorful Terpene infused CBD disposable pens.
About this strain
A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses.
Dragon Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
47% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
TRU Infusion
Experience cannabis the TRU Infusion way!
TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.
We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period.
Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.
