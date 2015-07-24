About this strain
Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.
Jenny Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.
We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period.
Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.