Purple Bubba, also known as "Purple Bubba Kush," is an indica marijuana strain made by a cross of two well-known indica strains: Bubba Kush and Purple Kush. Given these potent genetics, you can be sure that a few puffs of this smooth and fruity tasting strain will leave you stuck to your chair with an intense body high. According to medical marijuana patients, Purple Bubba can be beneficial for symptoms associated wiith chronic pain, loss of appetite, anxiety, and insomnia.