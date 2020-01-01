Our Cooperative exists solely to provide the best alternative medicinal cannabis to our patients. True Co2 products are chosen from the highest selection of strains and quality available. We hope you enjoy our true co2 line. TRUE CO2 TEAM True Goals: Bringing operation and product standards to the medical cannabis industry Educating medical cannabis providers in the areas of law, regulation and best practice Providing regulators with attainable standards for medical cannabis businesses Informing health care providers of legitimate clinical applications for medical cannabis Many analytical labs serving the medical cannabis industry have not been properly audited and many do not provide consistently accurate data. We use SteepHill & SC Labs, both labratories promote equality and safety standards that have been endorsed by the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) and the American Herbal Pharmacopeia (AHP) Cannabis monograph. Our lab tests are available here.