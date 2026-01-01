About this product
Description
Enjoy a delicious and precise dose of Delta-9 THC with our 10mg gummies. Each jar contains 30 gummies, delivering a consistent and enjoyable experience. Perfect for relaxation, stress relief, and enhanced creativity, these gummies are crafted for both new and experienced users. Made with high-quality ingredients for a smooth, satisfying effect. Extended release.
Ingredients & Dosage:
🌿 10mg D9 THC per gummy
🍬 Fruity flavors
🧪 Lab-tested for quality & potency
💆 Great for relaxation & mood enhancement
Enjoy a delicious and precise dose of Delta-9 THC with our 10mg gummies. Each jar contains 30 gummies, delivering a consistent and enjoyable experience. Perfect for relaxation, stress relief, and enhanced creativity, these gummies are crafted for both new and experienced users. Made with high-quality ingredients for a smooth, satisfying effect. Extended release.
Ingredients & Dosage:
🌿 10mg D9 THC per gummy
🍬 Fruity flavors
🧪 Lab-tested for quality & potency
💆 Great for relaxation & mood enhancement
300mg D9 Extended Release THC Gummies (30 Count) Assorted Flavors
GummiesTHC -CBD -
300mg D9 Extended Release THC Gummies (30 Count) Assorted Flavors
GummiesTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
Description
Enjoy a delicious and precise dose of Delta-9 THC with our 10mg gummies. Each jar contains 30 gummies, delivering a consistent and enjoyable experience. Perfect for relaxation, stress relief, and enhanced creativity, these gummies are crafted for both new and experienced users. Made with high-quality ingredients for a smooth, satisfying effect. Extended release.
Ingredients & Dosage:
🌿 10mg D9 THC per gummy
🍬 Fruity flavors
🧪 Lab-tested for quality & potency
💆 Great for relaxation & mood enhancement
Enjoy a delicious and precise dose of Delta-9 THC with our 10mg gummies. Each jar contains 30 gummies, delivering a consistent and enjoyable experience. Perfect for relaxation, stress relief, and enhanced creativity, these gummies are crafted for both new and experienced users. Made with high-quality ingredients for a smooth, satisfying effect. Extended release.
Ingredients & Dosage:
🌿 10mg D9 THC per gummy
🍬 Fruity flavors
🧪 Lab-tested for quality & potency
💆 Great for relaxation & mood enhancement
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
True Herbal Creations
True Herbal’s nano syrup turns everyday sips into something you look forward to. Build weed infused lemonade, bright spritzers, or iced tea with a balanced finish and simple, flexible dosing.
Notice a problem?Report this item