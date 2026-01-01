Description

Enjoy a delicious and precise dose of Delta-9 THC with our 10mg gummies. Each jar contains 30 gummies, delivering a consistent and enjoyable experience. Perfect for relaxation, stress relief, and enhanced creativity, these gummies are crafted for both new and experienced users. Made with high-quality ingredients for a smooth, satisfying effect. Extended release.



Ingredients & Dosage:

🌿 10mg D9 THC per gummy

🍬 Fruity flavors

🧪 Lab-tested for quality & potency

💆 Great for relaxation & mood enhancement