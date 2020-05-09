About this strain
Gorilla Breath
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.
Gorilla Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
19% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
True North Collective MI
True North Collective is a Licensed Class C Grow, and a Licensed Processor in Michigan