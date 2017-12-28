True Terpenes
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Sweet blueberry
EFFECT: Euphoric and creative
Blue Dream Infused Strain Profile takes the euphoria and creativity boosting properties of Blueberry indica and sativa Haze and complements the mood with sweet blueberry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
