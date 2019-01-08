True Terpenes
FRAGRANCE: Blue raspberry
EFFECT: Calming
Blue Zkittles Infused Strain Profile takes the calming, floral and tart citrus blend of Blue Diamond and Zkittles strains and adds a burst of blue raspberry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
