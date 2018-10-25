About this product

FRAGRANCE: A sweet blend of cherry blossom, grapefruit and cedar. The floral, musky scents hit your palette and creates an instant wave of flavor.



EFFECT: Will leave you ready to chill. While deeply soothing, Forbidden Fruit leads to uplifted rather than overwhelmed spirits.



Forbidden Fruit delivers on its name. Created by crossing two flavor forward cultivars Cherry Pie and Tangie, this profile is a temptingly good.



True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.