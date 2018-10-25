True Terpenes
Forbidden Fruit Profile Strain
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
FRAGRANCE: A sweet blend of cherry blossom, grapefruit and cedar. The floral, musky scents hit your palette and creates an instant wave of flavor.
EFFECT: Will leave you ready to chill. While deeply soothing, Forbidden Fruit leads to uplifted rather than overwhelmed spirits.
Forbidden Fruit delivers on its name. Created by crossing two flavor forward cultivars Cherry Pie and Tangie, this profile is a temptingly good.
True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
