Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand True Terpenes

True Terpenes

Gelato #33 Infused Strain Profile

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Mixed berry

EFFECT: Balance, focus and clarity

Gelato #33 Infused Strain Profile takes the balancing and soft fruitiness of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies strains and accents the mood with ultra smooth fruit mix. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

Gelato #33 effects

Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!