FRAGRANCE: Mixed berry
EFFECT: Balance, focus and clarity
Gelato #33 Infused Strain Profile takes the balancing and soft fruitiness of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies strains and accents the mood with ultra smooth fruit mix. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
Gelato #33 effects
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
