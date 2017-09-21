True Terpenes
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Grapefruit, whiffs of crisp green apple and funky cheese mix throughout. Romulan’s typical pine forward nose is evident in this cross as well.
EFFECT: Hits the spirit with a heavy soothing that is countered with an uplifting, talkative space.
True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.
This is a hybrid descendant of the popular strains Romulan and Grapefruit. They combine to create a strong indica (sativa/indica ratio unknown) with effects that lift your spirits and soothe.. But it can be used effectively to put in you a better place. The high is soothing and focused, with an uplifting, increased sociability, and unwinding, as well as pairing well with food. This is a good choice for looking to cross over from the weaker beginner strains into more potent territory. Grapefruit Romulan, not surprisingly, has a strong aroma and flavor of grapefruit, together with cheese and apples. This strain sells well in California and Oregon but is more scarce elsewhere.
EFFECT: Hits the spirit with a heavy soothing that is countered with an uplifting, talkative space.
True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.
This is a hybrid descendant of the popular strains Romulan and Grapefruit. They combine to create a strong indica (sativa/indica ratio unknown) with effects that lift your spirits and soothe.. But it can be used effectively to put in you a better place. The high is soothing and focused, with an uplifting, increased sociability, and unwinding, as well as pairing well with food. This is a good choice for looking to cross over from the weaker beginner strains into more potent territory. Grapefruit Romulan, not surprisingly, has a strong aroma and flavor of grapefruit, together with cheese and apples. This strain sells well in California and Oregon but is more scarce elsewhere.
Romulan Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
13% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!