True Terpenes
About this product
FRAGRANCE: A strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones.
EFFECT: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.
Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert.
Limoncello gives off strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.
EFFECT: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.
Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert.
Limoncello gives off strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.
Limoncello effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!