Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand True Terpenes

True Terpenes

Limoncello Infused Profile Strain

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

FRAGRANCE: A strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones.

EFFECT: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.

Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert.

Limoncello gives off strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.

Limoncello effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!